National teams physio Jonathan Quartey elevated to Associate Professor at University of Ghana

Jonathan Quartey, a physiotherapist renowned for his work with various male national teams of the Ghana Football Association, has achieved a notable milestone: promotion to the rank of Associate Professor at the Department of Physiotherapy, School of Biomedical and Allied Health Sciences, College of Health Sciences University of Ghana.

A distinguished Health Professions Education Specialist and Sports and Orthopaedics Physiotherapist, Prof. Quartey commenced his journey with the Ghana Football Association in 2010.

His extensive expertise includes significant contributions to the Black Stars' campaign at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Notably, Prof Quartey played pivotal roles in the senior national team's appearances at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast and the preceding tournament (2021) in Cameroon.

In March 2024, he was appointed to Mas-Ud Didi Dramani’s coaching staff for the Black Galaxies, Ghana's home-based national team.

Throughout his career, Prof Quartey has also dedicated his skills to nurturing young talent, serving both the Black Starlets (U17) and the Black Satellites at different times within the period that he has been servicing to the Ghana Football Association.

In August 2023, he embarked on a knowledge-sharing endeavor in Europe, participating in programs at esteemed clubs such as Red Bull Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund.

Team Physiotherapist, Team Ghana. Games of the XXXII Olympiad; International Olympic Committee, Tokyo, Japan from July 23 - August 8 2021.

Team Physiotherapist, Team Ghana. Twelfth (12th) All African Games. Rabat, Morocco. August 19 to 31, 2019

Team Physiotherapist, Team Ghana. Twenty-first (XXI) Commonwealth Games. Gold Coast, Australia. April 4 to 15, 2018

Team Physiotherapist, Team Ghana. Games of the XXXI Olympiad; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. August 5 – 21, 2016.

Team Physiotherapist, Black Satellites (Under-20 male national football team). World Youth Championship, New Zealand. May 30 to June 30, 2015.

Team Physiotherapist, Black Satellites (Under-20 male national football team). Africa Youth Championship, Senegal. March 8 to 22, 2015.

Team Physiotherapist, Team Ghana. Twentieth (XX) Commonwealth Games. Glasgow, Scotland. July 23 to August 3, 2014

Team Physiotherapist, Black Satellites (Under-20 male national football team). World Youth Championship, Turkey. June 21 to July 13, 2013.

Team Physiotherapist, Black Satellites (Under-20 male national football team). Africa Youth Championship, Algeria. March 16 to 30, 2013.

Visiting Physiotherapist, Feyenoord Football Academy Gomoa Fetteh, June 2003 to June 2014.