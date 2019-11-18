National U-15 scouting reaches Greater Accra

The Technical team of the National U-15 side will today screen prospective players desirous of becoming part of the yet-to be formed National under 15 team.

The team when formed will participate in the Under 15 WAFU tournament to be held in Burkina Faso from December 8-20, 2019.

The scouting and technical team headed by Samuel Boadu has been tasked to building a team for the tournament.

Samuel Boadu together with his assistant, Kobina Amissah have toured eight regions over the past week scouting and monitoring players.

The team will hold the scouting program in Accra from November 18-19, 2019 which will be held at the Asamoah Gyan Sports Centre at Accra Academy.

Ahead of the scouting program today, the Greater Accra Regional Football Association has acquired some medical support from Bedita Pharmaceuticals to help in the screening of the players in the region.

Madam Terkwor Kwadjo presented the items on behalf of Bedita Pharmaceuticals to the Greater Accra Regional Football Association (GARFA) ahead of the screening exercise today.

Presenting the items to the Association, she urged the GARFA to use the kits for its intended purpose and offered her support to the Association’s activities in the future.

Felix Bewu received the medical kits on behalf of the GARFA and the Chairman, Samuel Aboabire.

He thanked the Management of Bedita Pharmaceuticals for the kind gesture.

He assured them of the Association's quest to make the Greater Accra region a beacon of hope for Ghana football and prayed the company to continue assisting the GARFA in subsequent competitions.

The technical team will finish the scouting program in Eastern and Volta Regions respectively.