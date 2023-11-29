Nations coach blames refereeing decisions after FA Cup exit at the hands of Kotoko

Nations FC tactician Kasim Ocansey Mingle has attributed his team's defeat against Asante Kotoko in the Round 64 of the FA Cup to questionable refereeing decisions.

The Porcupine Warriors emerged victorious with a 4-2 score line, ousting Nations FC from the competition on Tuesday at the Baba Yara Stadium.

"You all are aware of what transpired in the game, but I will say it. It is unfortunate we conceded such goals. We came with a strategy to win; unfortunately, it did not work for us. The way the match officials started handling the game, definitely that is what will happen. It's a game, when things go this way, the end result will be defeat," Mingle said in an interview with Kessben FM.

Following their elimination from the FA Cup, Nations FC will now shift their focus to the Ghana Premier League.