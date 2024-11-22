GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana's No. 1

Nations defender Razak Simpson reflects on the weight of wearing the Black Stars jersey

Published on: 22 November 2024
Razak Simpson

Nations FC defender Razak Simpson has described the honour of wearing the Black Stars jersey as a weighty responsibility that comes with great expectations.

Simpson was one of the few players who impressed in the November international break after being handed a debut Ghana call-up.

He debuted against Angola in Luanda, putting in a solid defensive display in the 1-1 draw before also featuring in the 2-1 win over Niger, both in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Speaking to Akoma FM, Simpson admitted that wearing the national colours felt overwhelming. "It wasn’t easy to wear the Black Stars colours because many Ghanaians are scattered over the world, and there were 26 players at camp. I was one of the chosen players to start for the national team. It is a great responsibility. When I wore the shirt, it became heavy on me, but I reminded myself that this is what I chose to do."

Simpson has since returned to Nations FC as the Ghana Premier League enter week 12, with hopes of earning future call-ups.

