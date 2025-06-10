Nations FC accept GFA Disciplinary Committee’s ruling on abandoned match against Holy Stars

Nations Football Club have reacted to the ruling of the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on the abandoned Week 33 Premier League match against Holy Stars.

In the ruling, the Ghana FA Disciplinary Committee fined Nations FC GHS2,500 for causing the abandonment of the league match.

The committee, chaired by Osei Kwadwo Adow, Esq., ruled that Nations FC were solely responsible for the disruption, dismissing the club’s counter-protest and citing clear breaches of GFA Premier League Regulations.

According to the verdict, GHs1,250 of the fine will be paid to Basake Holy Stars, with the remaining GHs1,250 going to the GFA. In addition to the fine, Nations FC forfeited the match by a 3-0 scoreline, awarding all points and goals to Holy Stars under Article 33(1)(b).

Further punishment includes a three-point deduction from Nations FC’s season tally. The club, which finished the campaign with 60 points, will now drop to fifth place with 57.

Reacting to the ruling through posts on X, Nations FC noted that they will not file an appeal despite their disappointment in the outcome of the matter.

The club said, “We acknowledge the Disciplinary Committee’s decision, albeit with disappointment. While we disagree with key aspects of the ruling, we have chosen not to pursue an appeal.

“In our game, doing the right thing doesn’t always guarantee the right outcome. But we remain unwavering in our commitment to fairness, safety, and the values this club stands for."