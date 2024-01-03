GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Nations FC agree to contract termination of Brazilian winger Joe Dos Santos Silva 

Published on: 03 January 2024
Nations FC has mutually agreed to terminate the contract of Brazilian winger Joe Dos Santos Silva following a lackluster performance in the initial rounds of the Ghana Premier League, 

The Brazilian winger, who joined the newly promoted club on a free transfer in August 2023, faced a personal tragedy with the recent loss of his wife in Brazil, approximately three weeks ago.

In light of these challenging circumstances, both parties have amicably decided to part ways.

Departing Ghana on Friday, December 29, 2023, Dos Santos Silva, who made two appearances in 17 games for the Abrankese-based club, leaves under heartfelt circumstances.

Despite the personal challenges, Nations FC currently holds the fourth position on the league log after completing the initial round of games.

This decision reflects a humane approach by both the club and the player, acknowledging the difficulties faced and allowing Dos Santos Silva to focus on personal matters during this challenging time.

