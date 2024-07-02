Nations FC aim to strengthen defence with Samuel Osei Kuffuor

Ghana Premier League side Nations FC have entered negotiations to sign defender Samuel Osei Kuffuor from Bechem United during the ongoing transfer window.

The Abrankese-based club is actively seeking quality players to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Nations FC impressed in their debut campaign in the Ghanaian top-flight, finishing seventh. Determined to maintain their high standards in the league next season, they have identified Osei Kuffuor as a key addition to bolster their defense.

Reports suggest that Osei Kuffuor and Nations FC have agreed on personal terms ahead of his move to Kumasi. If the deal goes through, Kuffuor will reunite with former coach Kasim Mingle.

The promising defender is expected to complete his switch by the end of the week, replacing Michael Awuah Mensah, who is close to joining Hearts of Oak.

The 22-year-old Kuffuor joined Bechem United in 2022 from Young Vipers and has since become a vital member of the team. In the recently concluded Ghana Premier League season, he scored twice in 28 appearances for the Hunters.

Nations FC's strong performance in their debut season, finishing seventh, underscores their ambition and potential in the league.

The acquisition of Kuffuor is expected to further enhance their squad as they aim to build on their impressive start and continue their upward trajectory in the Ghana Premier League.