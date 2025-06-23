GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana's No. 1

Nations FC and Gold Stars battle for Bechem United's Seth Kwadwo

Published on: 23 June 2025
Ghana Premier League sides Nations FC and Bibiani Gold Stars have set their sights on Bechem United midfielder Seth Kwadwo, with both clubs exploring potential deals for the talented players.

Nations FC have taken the most concrete steps so far, initiating formal discussions for Kwadwo who impressed last season with his technical quality and work rate.

However, they face competition from CAF Champions League-bound Gold Stars, who are closely monitoring the situation as they seek to strengthen their squad for continental football.

Kwadwo's ability to dictate tempo and contribute goals from midfield has made him one of the most sought-after players in the domestic market this window.

Bechem United are prepared to negotiate but will demand a significant fee for their prized asset.

The coming days will prove crucial as both suitors weigh up formal offers.

Nations FC see Kwadwo as central to their plans to establish themselves in the top flight, while Gold Stars view him as ideal reinforcement for their historic African campaign.

