Nations FC are going to be contenders of the Ghana Premier League title - Kassim Mingle

Nations FC coach Kasim Mingle has expressed optimism ahead of the upcoming Ghana Premier League season as he prepares the team for their first-ever appearance in the top flight.

Following their promotion from the Division One League to the Ghana Premier League, the former Bechem United coach was appointed to lead the team as they prepare to challenge other teams in the tough competition.

Despite taking over only a few months ago, Mingle is confident his team has what it takes to battle the likes of Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak, Medeama SC, Aduana Stars, and even Bechem United which have all shown glimpses of competence in the past.

“We are not just going to add up to numbers. We are going to be one of the contenders for the league title,” Kasim Mingle stated on Kumasi-based Fox FM.

“So far I am happy and okay with the players I have but you know as a coach, you cannot be fully okay unless the season has started,” he added.

Mingle has a track record of transforming teams having led Bechem United to a fourth-place finish consecutively and is poised to elevate Nations FC as well.

They will begin their season with an away game against Dreams FC before welcoming FC Samartex at the Nsenkyire Stadium.