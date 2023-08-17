Nations FC bolster squad with signing of Burkina Faso’s Diabate Ben Adama

Nations FC continue their active recruitment efforts ahead of their Ghana Premier League debut by securing the services of Diabate Ben Adama from AS Sonabel in Burkina Faso.

The club officially announced the signing of the attacker through a social media post on Thursday, August 17.

With the upcoming season on the horizon, Diabate Ben Adama's arrival is anticipated to bolster Nations FC's attacking options and contribute significantly to their performance.

In their Twitter post, Nations FC stated, "Forward Diabate Ben Adama has joined us from Burkina Faso side AS Sonabel."

The signing of Diabate Ben Adama marks one of five player acquisitions made by Nations FC on the same day.

Earlier, the club had confirmed the addition of former Asante Kotoko midfielder Emmanuel Sarkodie. They have also secured the services of Emmanuel Agyemang, Nafiu Sulemana, and Kwame Boakye.