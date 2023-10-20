Nations FC brands manager confident of victory against Asante Kotoko

Nations FC Brands and Commercial Manager, Kennedy Boakye-Ansah, has expressed his optimism about his team's upcoming match against Asante Kotoko, confidently stating that they will secure a victory.

The Premier League debutants are set to host the Porcupine Warriors at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Sunday.

Boakye-Ansah, a former Communications Manager of Kotoko, acknowledged the stature of Asante Kotoko as a big club and expressed respect for them. However, he firmly believes that Nations FC is going all out for a win and is confident in their ability to emerge victorious in the game.

"Asante Kotoko is a big club, and we respect them, but we are going all out, and I am confident we will beat them at the end of the game," he affirmed during an interview with Kumasi-based Nhyira FM.

As of now, Nations FC hold the 14th position in the league standings with four points. Their recent record includes one win, one draw, and two losses, with an outstanding game against Medeama SC on the horizon.