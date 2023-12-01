Nations FC Brands Manager Kennedy Boakye-Ansah eyes Top 4 finish in debut season

Nations FC Brands Manager, Kennedy Boakye-Ansah is confident the team can finish in the Top 4 of the Ghana Premier League at the end of the season.

The premier league debutants are currently in 5th position with 17 points after shaking off a difficult start to the season. They continued their revival with a hard-fought victory over Karela United last weekend which was their third on the spin.

Boakye-Ansah has shared his excitement with their current position and is hopeful the team can keep up the momentum to earn a spot in the Top 4 at the end of the season.

He told Kessben Sports: “Our target for the season was to stay in the premier league. Our position in the league table is quite encouraging; 5th position with the ‘big boys’ behind us. It’s been a very good learning curve.

“We should be happy with our current position but I am confident Nations FC will be in the Top 4 at the end of the season.”

Nations are away to Accra Lions for their next premier league game.

By Suleman Asante