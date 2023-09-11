Nations FC captain Emmanuel Boahen reveals club's target ahead of debut Ghana Premier League season

Nations FC captain Emmanuel Boahen has stated that his team will be aiming to retain their top-flight status in their debut season.

The Abrankese-based side gained qualification from the Division One League last season ahead of Skyy FC and are getting ready for the forthcoming season which begins this weekend.

Since their promotion, Nations FC have made significant changes including the hiring of former Bechem United coach Kasim Mingle and announcing the signing of key players to augment the team ahead of the season.

Boahen is therefore confident his team are ready and poised to maintain their Ghana Premier League status.

“We are determined for our maiden Ghana Premier League season. We fought hard in the Division One League before we secured qualification to the top-flight, we can't play in the Premier League and be relegated after just a season. Our aim is to stay in the Premier League. we will do everything we can to maintain our status in the league” he said.

After suffering defeat in their pre-season friendly against Hearts of Oak, the team are hoping to bounce back in their next match. A clash against Dreams FC was supposed to be their opening Ghana Premier League game but would have to wait due to their opponent's engagement in the CAF Confederation Cup.