Nations FC CEO Kwame Twumasi-Dankwah resigns after narrowly missing out on Ghana Premier League title

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nations FC, Kwame Twumasi-Dankwah, has resigned from his role after failing to win the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League title.

Twumasi-Dankwah leaves his role after four years of working with the club.

Nations FC finished in the spot with 60 points after losing 2-0 to Heart of Lions in their final game of the season, with Bibiani GoldStars winning the trophy for the first time in their history.

Twumasi-Dankwah took the helm of Nations FC in 2021, and under his stewardship, the club gained promotion to the top flight from the Access Bank Division One League Zone Two after just a year with the club.

The reasons for Twumasi-Dankwah’s resignation remain undisclosed, but his departure comes at a time of heightened scrutiny about the club after it abandoned its penultimate league game against Basake Holy Stars at the Ampian AAK II Sports Arena over alleged security concerns.