Nations FC claim officiating and safety concerns prompt decision to abandon game vs Basake Holy Stars

Nations FC have provided detailed reasons for their decision to abandon their penultimate league fixture against Basake Holy Stars on Sunday, citing poor officiating and safety threats as the main causes.

The match, held at Crosby Awuah Memorial Stadium in Aiyinase, was stopped midway through the second half with Basake Holy Stars leading 1-0. The hosts had taken the lead via a penalty in the 32nd minute.

Tensions escalated after the referee awarded a second penalty to Basake Holy Stars, a decision that sparked protests from Nations FC players and staff, culminating in an on-field confrontation.

Following the incident, Nations FC refused to continue and walked off the pitch, leaving fans and officials confused.

Later on Sunday, the club issued an official statement describing the officiating as “extremely poor and well below the expected standard,” which they said compromised the integrity and fairness of the game.

Nations FC also alleged that their President, Mr. Divine Kyei Boadu, and Chairman, Dr. Kwame Kyei, were physically assaulted by home supporters during the match, creating an unsafe environment.

The statement added that only 20 police officers were deployed at the stadium, far fewer than the 70 officers agreed upon before the game. Furthermore, Nations FC accused Basake Holy Stars of obstructing media coverage and preventing their fans from entering the stadium despite holding valid tickets.

“We strongly condemn these actions,” the club said, urging the Ghana Football Association and other relevant authorities to investigate the matter thoroughly and impose suitable disciplinary measures.

Nations FC entered the game four points clear at the top of the league table, needing two wins from their final two matches to secure their first-ever Ghana Premier League title. The Ghana Football Association is expected to review the incident and make a ruling that could have significant consequences for the league’s outcome.