Nations FC close to signing Bechem United midfielder Seth Kwadwo

Ghana Premier League outfit Nations FC are finalizing a move for Bechem United midfielder Seth Kwadwo in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old enterprising midfielder is set to depart the Hunters, with his contract due to expire. Seth Kwadwo, who is seeking for a new challenge has emerged as a top transfer target in the domestic scene, with Nations FC and Bibiani Goldstars showing keen interest in the midfielder.

According to reports, Nations FC appears to have won the race to secure the services of Seth Kwadwo as the expense of Goldstars for the upcoming campaign.

The 22-year-old joined the Hunters ahead of the 2022/23 campaign and quickly became a fan favourite at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.

Kwadwo made an instant impact in his debut season, scoring three goals and providing ten assists. His performances earned him six man of the match awards and the club’s Player of the Season accolade.

He improved further in the 2023/24 season, contributing to 14 goals, three scored and 11 assists, and also earned a call-up to the Black Galaxies, Ghana’s home-based national team.

Injuries hampered his involvement in the just ended season, but returned and made just 13 appearances in the Ghana Premier League.