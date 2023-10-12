Nations FC coach Kasim Mingle acknowledges unimpressive performance in Ghana Premier League

Nations FC coach Kasim Ocansey Mingle has expressed his dissatisfaction with his team's performance in the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign.

Nations FC who are 0nly making their debut campaign in the league faced a setback last weekend when they were unable to secure maximum points on home turf against Legon Cities.

The game ended in a 1-1 draw at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex, with Joseph Mireku scoring for the visitors in the 7th minute and Barimah Baah restoring parity for the home side in the second half.

In their three games played so far, Nations FC have registered one win, one defeat, and one draw. Mingle openly voiced his discontent about his players' performance in the Ghanaian top-flight league, saying, "Definitely, who will be happy with a team that plays and concedes a cheap goal? The goal that we conceded against Legon Cities was a cheap one, and you also had numerous chances and couldn't utilise them. Assuming you have a child and you spend a lot of money, do what is expected of you, and you are not getting the results, will you be happy?"

Nations FC are gearing up for their upcoming match against Berekum Chelsea on matchday 5 of the Ghana Premier League, with hopes of turning their fortunes around in the competition.