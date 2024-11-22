Nations FC coach Kasim Mingle anticipating a competitive clash against Berekum Chelsea

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 22 November 2024
Nations FC coach Kasim Ocansey Mingle is anticipating a competitive clash against Berekum Chelsea in the Ghana Premier League.

The Abrankese-based club will play host to Berekum Chelsea in matchday 12 of the Ghana Premier League this Sunday. It promises to be a thrilling encounter as both teams will be yearning for maximum points to move further on the standings.

Speaking ahead of the game, Mingle said, “Our game against Berekum Chelsea will be very competitive but we are preparing very well for them. We know they will come all out to redeem their image after losing two consecutive games” he said.

“I will urge the fans to come in their numbers, pray for us and cheer us up when the going gets tough”

Nations FC have been outstanding since the commencement of the domestic top-flight, winning six games, drawing four and losing just one after 11 games.

The Abrankese-based club defeated regional rivals, Asante Kotoko last Sunday to move top of the Premier League standings.

