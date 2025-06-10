"A lot of things happened" - Nations FC coach Kasim Mingle breaks silence after Ghana Premier League title battle failure

Head coach of Nations FC, Kasim Ocansey Mingle has shared his disappointment following their Ghana Premier League title battle setback.

The Abrankese-based club concluded the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League with 60 points, securing third place on the table.

Having walked-off in the penultimate fixture against Basake Holy Stars, a three-point deduction would see them plummet out of the top four.

Nations FC came close to securing their first Premier League title, but bottled the title two matches to end the campaign. The controversial walk-off and final day home defeat to Heart of Lions derailed their chances of annexing the title.

“I’m disappointed not winning the league. If you are leading the league and want to win and in last minute such a thing happens, you will definitely be disappointed”

“A lot of factors contributed towards this. As a technical man, I don’t like to be giving excuses but a lot of things happened which is not good for association football. Its football, it has happened already but we are grateful to God. We break and prepare for next season” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Bibiani Goldstars emerged as champions of the Ghana Premier League campaign following final day thrashing of Accra Lions.