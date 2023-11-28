GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Nations FC coach Kasim Mingle confident ahead of FA Cup clash with Kotoko

Published on: 28 November 2023
Nations FC coach, Kasim Ocansey Mingle, has expressed confidence in his team ahead of their clash with Asante Kotoko in the MTN FA Cup Round 64 on Tuesday afternoon. 

The encounter is set to take place at the Baba Yara Stadium, with both teams aiming for qualification to the next phase.

In their previous meeting during matchday 6 of the Premier League, Nations FC and Asante Kotoko played to a 2-2 draw at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex. Despite facing the 9-time holders, Mingle emphasised that his team is not afraid of the challenge.

Mingle stated, "Kotoko, they know me very well. I’m not scared and our boys too are not scared about them. We are going to play. It’s football. How can you be scared about someone? It’s a league that we are playing. It’s a competition. So, we are going to meet them. We’re going to play. The better side that day is going to win. It’s football."

The coach's remarks highlight the determination and fearlessness of Nations FC as they prepare for a crucial encounter against one of the most successful clubs in Ghanaian football.

