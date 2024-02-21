Nations FC coach Kasim Mingle confident of winning Ghana Premier League title

Nations FC coach Kasim Mingle is confident that his team will win the Ghana Premier League if they have the chance.

The club is having a strong debut season, currently sitting in fourth place with eight wins, three draws, and six losses after the first round.

Mingle believes that his team has the potential to improve their record in the second round, which starts this week after a lengthy break caused by the Africa Cup of Nations.

He stated that Nations FC's ultimate goal is to win the league title, but if they are unable to achieve that, they will strive to finish in a respectable position.

"We will win the league if the opportunity comes but if we are unable to win it we will ensure we finish in a respectable position. It’s football, we have to aim high. All clubs competing in the league's ultimate aim is to win it so we are aiming at that," he said.

Unfortunately, Nations FC's match against Dreams FC has been postponed due to the latter's participation in the CAF Confederation Cup against Club Africain on Sunday.