Nations FC coach Kasim Mingle eyes victory against Heart of Lions

Nations FC coach Kasim Mingle has expressed optimism about his team's chances in their upcoming Ghana Premier League fixture against Heart of Lions.

The Abrankese-based club will host Lions at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Sunday afternoon, with both teams eager to secure a vital win.

Nations FC and Heart of Lions are currently bottom of the league table, with Mingle's side sitting in 17th place and Lions occupying the 18th spot.

However, Mingle believes that his team's home advantage will give them an edge in the contest.

"We are preparing just like we do in our other league matches to play them," he said. "So, we are on it preparing for Heart of Lions. Definitely, everybody is strong at home. So, once we are playing at home, they are expecting a win from us, so we are also working towards that."

Despite acknowledging the strength of their opponents, Mingle remains confident in his team's abilities. He highlighted Heart of Lions' impressive performance in their previous match against Bibiani Goldstars, where they came from two goals down to earn a draw.

"Heart of Lions is not a bad side at all," Mingle noted. "In their last game, they went to Bibiani to secure a point against Goldstars. From two goals down, they were able to come back to draw the game. You know Goldstars is a very strong side, and for Lions to come from behind to draw tells you they are not a bad side."

Mingle also recognised the unpredictability of football, refusing to make any bold predictions about the scoreline. Instead, he emphasized the importance of his team's preparation and determination to emerge victorious.

"It’s football and is a game of uncertainty, so you cannot predict scoreline," he said. "We are going to play and God willing we are going to win, but we can’t predict the scoreline."

Nations FC will be seeking their third win of the season, having lost five and drawn two of their opening eight matches. With a victory, they could potentially move out of the relegation zone and into a safer position on the league table.