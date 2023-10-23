Nations FC coach Kasim Mingle frustrated with draw against Asante Kotoko

Nations FC coach Kasim Mingle expressed his disappointment after a 2-2 draw against local rivals Asante Kotoko on Sunday at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

Mingle believes his players could have secured a victory but lost concentration and were punished in the first-ever Ghana Premier League meeting between the two clubs.

Despite taking the lead, Kotoko turned the game around with two quick goals towards the end, and then a controversial penalty in added time saw them level the match.

"I'm very sad because we should have won the game hands down," Mingle lamented in a pitchside post-match interview with StarTimes. He emphasised that his team's lack of focus cost them the victory.

"Our boys lost concentration and they punished us with that goal," he said.

The match, however, was marred by incidents of hooliganism, with irate Kotoko fans damaging seats and throwing objects onto the field in protest of the controversial penalty decision.