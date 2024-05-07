Nations FC coach Kasim Mingle rues defeat despite dominance against Karela United

Despite succumbing to a 1-0 defeat against Karela United, Nations FC coach Kasim Ocansey Mingle believes his team displayed dominance throughout the match.

In the recent encounter with Karela United during matchday 29 of the Ghanaian Premier League, Nations FC, making their debut in the league, faced a setback with Giyasu Ibrahim's goal sealing the victory for Karela United.

Reflecting on the game, Mingle expressed his disappointment at the result despite his team's dominant performance on the field.

“We went into the game with the mentality of holding onto the ball, possess it and then, when the opportunity comes we score,” Mingle remarked.

He highlighted Nations FC's control of possession and their efforts to create scoring opportunities. However, Mingle lamented the numerous offside calls that halted their attacking moves and refrained from commenting extensively on the officiating.

Despite the defeat, Nations FC maintains their position in second place on the Ghana Premier League table with 45 points, trailing league leaders Samartex by seven points.

Despite recent setbacks, Nations FC remains optimistic about their prospects in the league and is determined to bounce back in their upcoming fixtures.