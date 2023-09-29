Nations FC coach Kasim Ocansey Mingle highlights the need for improvement

Newly promoted Ghana Premier League side Nations FC may have a weekend of rest ahead due to their opponents, Medeama, being engaged in a CAF Champions League clash against Guinea's Horoya AC on Saturday.

Nevertheless, Coach Kasim Ocansey Mingle recognizes that there is significant work to be done if they are to make a mark in the top-flight league.

Despite securing one win and enduring one defeat in their first two games of the season, Nations FC remain focused on their goal of establishing themselves in the top flight. Coach Mingle emphasised the need for continuous improvement, stating, "We are not done, we are not satisfied, there is more work to be done in the team. It's a work in progress, so we need to work more and play better than our previous games."

He acknowledged the challenges of building a new team but commended his players for quickly adapting to the demands of the league. "We need to work, and as the season unfolds, the team will improve. We are building a new team, it's not easy, but they have coped very fast," Mingle added.

Nations FC are determined to continue their journey in the league with the aim of securing their place in the top flight.