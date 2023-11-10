Nations FC coach Kassim Mingle aims for victory against Heart of Lions in Ghana Premier League clash

Nations FC coach Kassim Mingle is eagerly anticipating a crucial win in their upcoming clash against Heart of Lions in the Ghana Premier League's week 10 fixture.

The Abrankese-based club are set to play host to Heart of Lions at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Sunday afternoon.

Both Nations FC and Heart of Lions currently find themselves at the bottom of the Ghana Premier League table ahead of this pivotal encounter. Kasim Mingle's side holds the 17th position, while Fatawu Salifu's Heart of Lions sit in the 18th position.

Coach Mingle has expressed his team's readiness for the game and remains hopeful that their home advantage will play a significant role in the outcome of the match.

“We are preparing just like we do in our other league matches to play them. So, we are on it preparing for Heart of Lions. Definitely, everybody is strong at his home. So, once we are playing at home, they are expecting a win from us so we are also working towards that."

“It’s football and is a game of uncertainty so you cannot predict the scoreline. We are going to play and God willing we are going to win but we can’t predict the scoreline”

“Heart of Lions is not a bad side at all. In their last game, they went to Bibiani to secure a point against Goldstars. From two goals down, they were able to come back to draw the game. You know Goldstars is a very strong side and for Lions to come from behind to draw tells you they are not a bad side”