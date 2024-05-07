Nations FC coach Kassim Mingle attributes Karela United defeat to offside calls

Nations FC coach Kasim Ocansey Mingle believes his team's dominance was overshadowed by unfortunate offside calls during their recent Ghana Premier League match despite a 1-0 loss against Karela United.

In the matchday 29 encounter, Giyasu Ibrahim's goal secured victory for Karela United, handing Nations FC their first defeat of the season.

Reflecting on the game, Mingle expressed disappointment despite his team's commanding performance on the field.

“We went into the game with the mentality of holding onto the ball, possess it and then, when the opportunity comes we score,” Mingle stated, emphasizing their game plan.

He highlighted Nations FC's control of possession and their efforts to create scoring opportunities. However, Mingle lamented the numerous offside calls that disrupted their attacking rhythm.

“We dominated the game. We kept the ball as much as possible and then, take them on and move. Unfortunately for us, most of our moves towards goal were flagged offside," he explained.

Despite the defeat, Nations FC maintain their second-place position on the Ghana Premier League table with 45 points, trailing league leaders Samartex by seven points.

While acknowledging recent setbacks, Nations FC remains optimistic about their prospects in the league and is determined to bounce back in their upcoming fixtures, demonstrating resilience and determination as they continue their campaign.