Nations FC coach Kassim Mingle attributes victory over Aduana Stars to superior performance

Nations FC coach Kassim Mingle confidently declared that his team's triumph over Aduana Stars was well-deserved, emphasising that Nations FC emerged as the superior side in the encounter.

The Ghana Premier League debutants secured a notable 2-1 victory over Aduana Stars during the week 14 clash at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex, extending their impressive winning streak to five consecutive games.

Nations FC took control of the match as Barimah Baah netted in the 45th minute, giving the home team a lead heading into halftime. Nafiu Sulemana further solidified their advantage with a goal just two minutes into the second half. Despite a late effort from Justus Torsutsey, Aduana Stars could not bridge the gap.

Coach Kassim Mingle commented, "Before the game, I told you it’s going to be a difficult match because they are the league leaders. On paper, I told you they have the advantage but we are going to play them, and the better side will win, and that’s exactly what has happened; we were the better side, and we’ve won."

The victory propels Nations FC to the 5th position on the Ghana Premier League table with 23 points, showcasing their impressive rise in the league standings. Meanwhile, Aduana Stars, previously at the top, now occupies the second spot with 24 points.