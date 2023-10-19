Nations FC coach Kassim Mingle calls for referee change ahead of  Asante Kotoko clash

Nations FC's head coach, Kassim Mingle, has voiced his desire for the Referees Committee of the Ghana Football Association to consider replacing the appointed referee, Latif Adaari, for their upcoming match against Asante Kotoko.

Mingle's request stems from his belief that Adaari's officiating in their previous game against Legon Cities, which ended in a 1-1 draw, was unsatisfactory.

"I would appreciate it if Latif Adaari is replaced as the referee for our game against Asante Kotoko due to the way he handled our match against Legon Cities. I was dissatisfied with it," Mingle stated.

He also highlighted that he was not the only one expressing concerns about Adaari's refereeing during that match, as numerous individuals, including attending journalists, had similar reservations.

For the forthcoming fixture at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex, Latif Adaari is slated to be assisted by Emmanuel Dolangbanu and Gabriel Boateng as assistant referees, while Foster Bastiours will serve as the fourth official.