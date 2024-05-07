Nations FC coach Kassim Mingle disappointed after Karela United defeat

Nations FC coach Kassim Ocansey Mingle expressed his disappointment after his team's 1-0 loss to Karela United, which prevented them from closing the gap at the top of the Ghana Premier League.

Mingle stated, "We dominated possession and didn’t deserve to lose in Nalerigu on Saturday."

Had Nations FC won, they would have narrowed the lead of league leaders Samartex, but they remain seven points behind in second place.

Speaking after the match, Mingle expressed his frustration that despite dominating Karela United, they ended up losing.

"We went into the game with the mentality of holding onto the ball, possessing it, and then scoring when the opportunity arose," he explained.

"We dominated the game. We kept possession as much as possible and tried to create opportunities."

"Unfortunately, most of our forward movements were flagged offside. You saw the penalty given against us and the one we had. I won’t comment much about officiating," he added.