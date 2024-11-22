Nations FC coach Kassim Mingle downplays title talks despite impressive form

Nations FC head coach Kassim Mingle has dismissed suggestions of his side being title contenders, despite their dominant start to the Ghana Premier League season.

The Kumasi-based club leads the standings, boasting the league's best attack with 13 goals and the tightest defence, conceding just three.

After their sole defeat to Medeama on matchday seven, Nations have responded with an impeccable four-game winning streak, keeping clean sheets in all.

The team’s star forward, Faisal Charwetey, has been instrumental, netting a league-leading eight goals since joining from Akatsi All Stars.

Despite these achievements, Mingle remains cautious about title aspirations, attributing their success to teamwork and gradual progress.

“It is still a work in progress,” he stated. “Most of our players are from the second and first divisions, with only a few having Premier League experience. It will take about two seasons for them to gain the necessary experience to compete consistently at this level.”

Nations FC will look to maintain their unbeaten home record, stretching back to last season, as they host Berekum Chelsea on Sunday.