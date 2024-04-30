Nations FC coach Kassim Mingle expresses disappointment following goalless draw with Gold Stars

Nations FC coach Kassim Mingle voiced his disappointment following his team's 0-0 draw against Bibiani Gold Stars.

Despite playing at home, the title contenders failed to capitalise on their advantage, resulting in dropped points that now leave them seven points behind the league leaders.

Mingle highlighted his team's missed opportunities, particularly emphasising their lack of precision in front of goal.

"We shouldn't settle for a draw in such a game. We created numerous chances that should have been easy to convert.

"It's the players' fault. They had the opportunities but failed to capitalise on them," he lamented.

Expressing frustration with his team's finishing, Mingle revealed the extensive focus on this aspect in training sessions.

"We've dedicated a significant portion of our training sessions to improving our finishing, but unfortunately, we haven't seen the desired outcomes.

"Approximately 70% of our training revolves around finishing drills. It's disappointing to see the players squander the chances that came their way," he added.

The Abrankese-based club will travel to Nalerigu to face Karela United in their next match.