Nations FC coach Kassim Mingle laments selfish play in disappointing clash against Medeama

Nations FC coach Kassim Mingle didn't mince his words after a disappointing encounter with Medeama as he highlighted what he perceived as a selfish play within his team, a factor he believed ultimately led to their downfall.

The Yellow and Mauves secured a narrow victory over Nations FC at Akoon Park, with Kamaradin Mamudu's decisive goal in the 62nd minute marking the difference. The talented right-back tapped in from close range to separate the two teams in the Ghana Premier League clash.

Mingle expressed his disappointment, saying, "We created a lot of scoring chances, but I think my players were selfish. We had chances that were easier to score than to miss."

"It's a game that we didn't deserve to lose," he continued. "In the first half, we dominated and created all the chances, but we squandered them. In the second half, it continued in the same manner, but against the run of play, we conceded. We did everything in our power to secure points, but it didn't happen. I congratulate Medeama," he added.

With this victory, the champions have climbed to 11th place in the table with seven points from five games, still having one outstanding game to play. However, the defeat has left Nations FC in the drop zone with five points from six matches.