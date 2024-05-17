Nations FC coach Kassim Mingle lauds team's determination in crucial win against Accra Lions

Nations FC coach Kassim Mingle has praised his team's determination and resolve following their crucial 1-0 victory over Accra Lions on Friday.

The win, which took place at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on May 17, ended Nations FC's five-game winless streak and secured them vital points in the Ghana Premier League.

The match, part of the league's matchday 30 fixtures, saw a solitary strike from Barimah Baah seal the win for the home side.

Speaking in a post-match interview, Coach Kassim Mingle highlighted the importance of the victory and his team's superior desire to clinch the three points.

“I told you they are a very good side. They keep the ball, we also keep the ball. We needed the points more than they needed, and fortunately for us, we’ve got the points,” said the highly-rated coach.

The win has propelled Nations FC to second place in the Ghana Premier League standings, demonstrating their resurgence as the season approaches its climax. Accra Lions, despite the defeat, remain third on the league table.

This result marks a significant turnaround for Nations FC, who have struggled in recent weeks but showed a renewed sense of purpose and commitment to secure the much-needed victory. Coach Mingle's strategic guidance and the team's collective effort were pivotal in overcoming the challenge posed by Accra Lions.

As the league progresses, Nations FC will look to build on this momentum and continue their push for a top finish, while Accra Lions will aim to regroup and strengthen their position in the upcoming matches.

With Nations FC now second in the standings, the race for the top spots in the Ghana Premier League intensifies, promising an exciting finish to the season.