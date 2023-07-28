Nations FC coach Kassim Mingle promises 'good football' ahead of new Ghana Premier League season

Nations FC coach, Kasim Ocansey Mingle, believes his team has a good opportunity of making an impact in the Ghana Premier League next season.

The Kumasi-based club will debut in the Ghana Premier League after gaining promotion from the Division One League last season. Nations FC triumphed in Zone Two of Ghana's second-tier competition.

The team hired Kassim Mingle from Bechem United as part of their efforts to establish themselves in the top-flight league.

Speaking to the club's media, the experienced coach told fans to expect good football in the upcoming season as they aim to announce their presence in the Ghana Premier League.

“We are new entrance in the Premiership but we are going to make an impact in the league. we are going to see some good football and Ghanaian fans will enjoy it, I’m capable of doing it and I will do it at Nations FC” he said.

Mingle joined the promoted team after leaving Bechem United, where he managed the Hunters for the past three seasons. He led the team to finish third last season.

Meanwhile, Kobi Mensah has been hired to succeed Kasim Mingle for the 2023/24 season.