Nations FC coach Kassim Mingle reveals 4-0 thrashing of RTU went beyond expectation

Head coach of Nations FC, Kassim Mingle has disclosed that he didn’t expect to win by a four-goal margin against RTU in their matchday 8 Ghana Premier League clash.

Nations ended their five-match winless streak on Wednesday, November 1 2023 with a 4-0 walloping of RTU at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

A first half brace by Asamoah Boateng Afriyie and one each from Emmanuel Sarkodie and Emmanuel Agyemang lifted the premier league debutants from the bottom of the premier league standings.

Mingles admitted post-match that despite being confident of victory ahead of the game, the score line was beyond what he expected.

He said: “We expected to win but not this massive. We know that at least three goals will be okay but we went beyond.”

Nations are in 15th postion on the league standings and their next match is away to Bofoakwa Tano on Sunday, November 5 2023.

By Suleman Asante

