Nations FC coach Kassim Mingle reveals squad augmentation plans in upcoming transfer window 

Nations FC are gearing up for the next transfer window with a strategic focus on bolstering their squad to solve their goalscoring issues.

Coach Kasim Ocansey Mingle has hinted at the team's intention to address their goalscoring challenges through strategic player acquisitions as they admit difficulty in their debut season of the Ghana Premier League.

The team's performance in the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign has been marked by inconsistency, with just three wins, five losses, and two draws in the first 10 games. As it stands, Nations FC finds themselves in the 13th position on the league standings with a total of 11 points.

Coach Mingle expressed his concerns about the team's offensive struggles, stating, "We've been creating chances in our games but we are unable to score; definitely, we have to get someone who is clinical."

"We've done what we could, yet they are unable to utilise the chances, so we have to augment the attack in the next transfer window."

Nations FC will play Bibiani Goldstars in their upcoming matchday 11 fixture of the Ghana Premier League. With an eye on improving their offensive capabilities, the club aims to secure valuable points and climb the league standings.