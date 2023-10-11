Nations FC coach Kassim Mingle urges fans to expect improved performances in subsequent matches

Coach of Nations FC Kassim Mingle has reassured fans that the team is dedicated to enhancing its performance throughout the ongoing season.

Despite a challenging start, with only four points from their first four matches in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season, Mingle who joined the club from Bechem United is urging fans to expect an improvement as the long season unfolds.

In their recent match, Nations FC played at home but could only secure a 1-1 draw against Legon Cities FC. Coach Mingle expressed his disappointment but also his optimism for the future in a post-match interview.

"While it's disappointing that we didn't secure all three points at home, I'm encouraged by the improved performance we displayed today, especially in terms of our goal-scoring," Coach Kassim Mingle stated.

He continued, "We've been creating chances consistently, and now we're finding the back of the net more frequently, which is a positive step. Our team is a work in progress, but I'm confident that with time and continued effort, we will steadily improve and achieve our goals."

The Abrankese-based side are preparing to face Berekum Chelsea in the upcoming weekend as they aim to bounce back after a sloppy start to the season.