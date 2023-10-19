Nations FC coach seeks referee replacement for Kotoko clash after prior grievances

Nations FC coach Kassim Mingle has expressed his discontent with referee Latif Adaari, advocating for his replacement in their upcoming game against Kotoko.

This appeal stems from Mingle's dissatisfaction with Adaari's performance in their previous match, a 1-1 draw against Legon Cities.

Desiring a return to winning form after faltering in their last two games, Nations FC are taking every possible measure, including exerting pressure to replace the referee, as they have reservations about his competence.

Mingle articulated his concerns, stating, "I would appreciate it if Latif Adaari is replaced as the referee for our game against Asante Kotoko due to the way he handled our match against Legon Cities. I was dissatisfied with it."

He further noted that his concerns were not isolated, as others, including journalists present at the match, shared similar apprehensions about Adaari's officiating.

The newly promoted side have managed to secure just one victory this season and is eager to secure another, hoping for impartial officiating as they face an in-form Kotoko. The Porcupine Warriors feel confident coming into the game because they have won their last two games, defeating Aduana FC and Accra Lions.