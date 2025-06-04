Nations FC 'could be hit with harsh Ghana FA sanctions' after disgraceful walk-off

Nations FC’s controversial walk-off during their penultimate match of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season may now carry serious consequences, as the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is expected to enforce strict disciplinary measures.

The Abrankese-based club, who are still chasing their first-ever Premier League title, now find themselves at the centre of disciplinary scrutiny following their unprecedented decision to abandon a crucial match against Basake Holy Stars at the Ampian AAK II Sports Arena.

The match, which quickly descended into chaos, saw Nations FC exit the pitch midway through play, citing claims of biased officiating and alleged security concerns. However, replays and post-match reviews have since validated most of the referee Misbau Mohammed’s decisions, undermining the legitimacy of Nations FC’s protest and exposing the act as an overreaction rather than a principled stand.

The directive to vacate the pitch reportedly came directly from club owner and financier Dr. Kwame Kyei, a prominent figure in Ghanaian football. While Dr. Kyei has significantly invested in the sport and helped elevate the status of Nations FC, this impulsive decision risks undoing much of that progress and staining his reputation.

The GFA’s regulations, specifically Article 33, Section 1A, provide clear guidance on such breaches. The rule stipulates that any club that abandons a match without just cause is liable to a six-point deduction and a monetary fine of GHC 5,000. Furthermore, 50% of the fine is awarded to the opposing team, in this case, Basake Holy Stars, who were unfairly denied a full contest and potential league points.

Beyond the letter of the law, Nations FC’s conduct has dealt a damaging blow to the league’s image. With Ghanaian football working hard to re-establish its credibility and regain the trust of local and international audiences, such incidents create needless setbacks. Walking off the pitch is not just an act of defiance; it disrupts the competitive balance of the league, disrespects the authority of match officials, and undermines the values of sportsmanship.

The GFA is now expected to act decisively, not only to penalize Nations FC but also to send a strong message to the entire footballing ecosystem: no club, regardless of stature or ambition, is above the rules. Any leniency in this matter could open the floodgates to future indiscipline and jeopardize the gains made in recent years to professionalize the league.

As the governing body deliberates, stakeholders across the football community will be watching closely. The integrity of the Ghana Premier League hinges not only on the performance of players on the pitch, but also on the consistent application of rules off it.

Nations FC now face a defining moment in their history. Whether they recover from this reputational blow will depend not only on the outcome of the GFA’s ruling, but also on how they respond, through accountability, reform, and a renewed commitment to upholding the values of the beautiful game.