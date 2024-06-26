Nations FC defender Micheal Awuah Mensah set to join Hearts of Oak

Nations FC defender Micheal Awuah Mensah is reportedly on the verge of joining Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak.

The center-back has reached an agreement with Hearts of Oak for a two-year deal, bringing his talents to the Phobians as they aim to strengthen their squad following a challenging season.

Awuah was part of the Nations FC squad that came close to winning the league title in their first season. His addition to Hearts of Oak is viewed as a strategic move to bolster the team's defense and add quality to their lineup.

Hearts of Oak narrowly avoided relegation on the final day of the season, finishing 14th in the league with 45 points, just one point above the drop zone. The club is determined to improve their performance in the upcoming season, and Awuah's arrival is expected to bring stability and experience to their backline.

The 24-year-old defender's contract with Nations FC will be terminated in the coming days to facilitate his move to Hearts of Oak. The signing of Awuah is seen as a crucial step in the club's efforts to rebuild and compete more effectively in the Ghana Premier League.

With Awuah's proven abilities and defensive prowess, Hearts of Oak are optimistic about their prospects for the new season.