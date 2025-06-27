Nations FC defender Razak Simpson attracts foreign interest with €200k offers on the table

Nations FC center-back Razak Simpson is attracting strong interest from clubs across Romania, Albania, and Algeria, with multiple sides ready to table offers between â‚¬150,000 and â‚¬200,000 for his services.

The defender, who was one of Nations FC’s standout performers in the Ghana Premier League last season, has caught the attention of European and North African scouts with his commanding presence, aerial strength, and consistency at the back.

Simpson’s performances have not gone unnoticed, and talks are ongoing behind the scenes as Nations FC carefully weigh the offers.

The Kumasi-based club is understood to be open to negotiations, especially if the right fee is metâ€”potentially making Simpson one of their most valuable exports this window.

Clubs from Romania’s Liga I, Albania’s Kategoria Superiore, and Algeria’s Ligue Professionnelle 1 are all in the race, with the player’s representatives currently reviewing contract proposals.

Should a deal materialise, it would mark a major career leap for the former AshantiGold SC defender as he eyes a move abroad.