Nations FC defender Razak Simpson eyes Ghana Premier League title

Nations FC defender Razak Simpson has revealed that the club is aiming to win their first Ghana Premier League title this season.

The Abrankese-based club, promoted from the Division One League last season, have shown remarkable progress.

After finishing 7th in their debut season, they currently sit 5th on the league table with 32 points - just two points behind the leaders and regional rivals Kotoko.

Following a brief pause in the league due to the violent incident in Nsoatre that led to the tragic death of Kotoko fan Francis Frimpong, Nations FC is set to face joint table-toppers Bibiani GoldStars in a high-stakes encounter.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Simpson emphasized the team’s determination to challenge for the title.

“We are training hard each and every day. We are going to Bibiani, who are first on the league table. It won’t be easy, but we are ready,” Simpson told GPL Xpress on 3Sports.

“As a team, our goal is to win the Premier League, and we are working hard to achieve that,” he added.

Nations FC will take on Bibiani GoldStars on Sunday before hosting former champions Medeama in another crucial fixture.