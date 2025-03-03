GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Nations FC defender Razak Simpson focused on stopping Bibiani GoldStars

Published on: 03 March 2025
Nations FC defender Razak Simpson focused on stopping Bibiani GoldStars
Razak Simpson

Nations FC defender Razak Simpson is geared up for a tough challenge as his side prepares to face joint table-toppers Bibiani GoldStars on Sunday.

Simpson, who has been instrumental in Nations FC's impressive run this season, acknowledged that the upcoming clash won't be easy, but expressed confidence in his team's abilities.

"We are training hard each and every day on the pitch and we are going to Bibiani, who are first on the league table. It won’t be easy but sure we are going," Simpson said on 3Sports' GPL Xpress.

With Nations FC currently sitting 5th on the league table, just two points behind the leaders, Simpson is focused on securing a crucial win against Bibiani GoldStars to boost their title hopes.

