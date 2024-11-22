Nations FC defender Razak Simpson hails Jordan Ayew’s impact after explosive Ghana debut

Nations FC defender Razak Simpson has eulogized Jordan Ayew for influencing his game positively while making his debut for the Black Stars.

Simpson impressed in the final two games of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. He was a standout performer when the Black Stars played out a 1-1 draw against Angola before delivering another top-class performance against Niger, where Ghana succumbed to a 2-1 defeated.

The highly-rated defender justified his inclusion with a composed and assured performance in the heart of the defence.

Speaking to Newton Lartey TV, Simpson disclosed the Black Stars captain reach out to him before the game against Angola and offered words of encouragement.

"He really had an impact on me. The words that came from him were very inspiring. That's what made me play the way I did," Razak said.

"He came to my room to speak to me. He told me, 'You're here because you can play. You wouldn't be here if you couldn't play.' He told me not to be afraid and to feel free to ask him for anything," he added.

Having showcased brilliant performance, the enterprising defender is expcetd to become mainstay in the Black Stars.

Ghana will return to action in March 2025 for the continuation of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars struggled in the recently concluded qualifiers, losing three games and drawing three games across the period.

Playing six games without a win, the West African powerhouse finished bottom on the standings in Group F, derailing the team’s AFCON qualification chances.

For the first time in 20-years, the Black Stars will miss the Africa Cup of Nations after falling short in Group F. The last time Ghana failed to qualify for the CAF’s biggest event was back in 2004.