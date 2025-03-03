Nations FC defender Razak Simpson reveals intention to win Ghana Premier League

Nations FC defender Razak Simpson has boldly stated that the club's ultimate goal is to win the Ghana Premier League title this season.

Despite being promoted last season from the Division One League, Nations FC have shown tremendous promise, currently sitting 5th on the league table with 32 points.

Simpson, one of the team's standout performers this season, expressed his confidence ahead of their upcoming clash against joint table-toppers Bibiani GoldStars.

"We are training hard each and every day on the pitch and we are going to Bibiani, who are first on the league table. It won’t be easy but sure we are going," Simpson said on 3Sports' GPL Xpress.

"As a team, as a football club, we want to win the Premier League," he added, emphasizing the team's determination to lift the title.