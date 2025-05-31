Nations FC defender Razak Simpson scores first Ghana goal against Trinidad & Tobago

Nations FC defender Razak Simpson netted his debut goal for Ghana in Saturday’s win over Trinidad & Tobago in the Unity Cup, offering a powerful response to his difficult outing against Nigeria earlier in the week.

The centre-back rose above the defence to head home a pinpoint cross from Jordan Ayew in the first half, giving the Black Stars the lead at the Brentford Community Stadium.

It was a moment of redemption for Simpson, who had slipped in the build-up to Nigeria’s opener and later scored an own goal in the semi-final loss.

On Saturday, however, he showed his resilience and quality, earning praise from head coach Otto Addo and his technical team, who applauded the defender’s composed performance and goal. Simpson celebrated the moment with visible relief.

The 23-year-old has been a standout in the Ghana Premier League this season, playing a key role in Nations FC’s title charge.

With two more wins, they could lift their first league title. Simpson’s goal against Trinidad was his fifth appearance for the Black Stars since his debut in November 2024. He has also scored four goals for Nations this season.