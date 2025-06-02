Nations FC drops bombshell of quitting Ghana Premier League

Nations FC are contemplating quitting the Ghana Premier League following the unfortunate incident in the sides clash against Basake Holy Stars.

The match, held at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park ended abruptly, with Nations FC walking off the pitch in protest of officiating decisions in a high-stake clash on Sunday.

Before this incident, the home team had taken the lead from the penalty spot in the 32nd-minute mark.

Nations FC went into the match four points at the top of the league standings, needing two wins from their final two games to secure a historic Ghana Premier League title.

Holy Stars, on the other hand, had to escape defeat in the much-anticipated clash in their bid to avoid relegation at the end of the campaign.

In an interview, Boakye Ansah, who is the Brands manager of Nations FC said, “You just wanted three points and threatened lives. They told us either we lose the game or they kill someone. This prompted our decision not to continue the match. For now, they should take their league”

He emphasized the side is no more interested in Ghana football amid recent happenings.

“Everything depends on the report of the Match Commissioner. We will file an official complain to the GFA and we will see whatever decision the FA will take. We are not interested in Ghana football anymore. We are tired”