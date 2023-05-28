Nations FC exploring the possibility of hiring Samuel Boadu as new head coach

New Ghana Premier League team Nations FC have begun discussions with former Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu to take over as their head coach.

Nations FC recently secured their qualification to the top flight with an impressive 3-2 victory over West African Football Academy (WAFA) at the Dr Kwame Keyi Sports Complex in Zone Two of the Division One League.

The club is now focused on strengthening its technical team ahead of its maiden participation in the top-flight league.

While Johnson Smith, a former assistant coach at Asante Kotoko, played a crucial role in guiding Nations FC to their qualification, the club's leadership is exploring the possibility of appointing Samuel Boadu as the new head coach.

This is because according to the Ghana Premier League rules, on coaching requirements, the former Skyy FC coach cannot be the head coach for the Abrankese-based squad, due to his lack of CAF License A certificate.

Samuel Boadu who previously managed Accra Hearts of Oak and also had a successful stint with Medeama SC is expected to add his experience and track record in Ghanaian football to make the team an attractive and successful outfit.

Meanwhile, the club is also weighing Legon Cities boss Maxwell Konadu as an option as well according to media reports.