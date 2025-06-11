Nations FC express disappointment over GFA ruling in Basake Holy Stars match controversy

Nations FC have voiced their discontent with the ruling of the Ghana Football Association's Disciplinary Committee over the abandoned Premier League fixture against Basake Holy Stars, choosing not to appeal despite their dissatisfaction.

The GFA Disciplinary Committee found Nations FC culpable for the disruption that led to the abandonment of the Week 33 encounter.

The ruling imposed a GHâ‚µ2,500 fine on Nations FC, with GHâ‚µ1,250 awarded to Holy Stars and the remainder going to the GFA.

More consequentially, the club forfeited the match by a 3-0 scoreline, and an additional three points were deducted from their season tally.

The forfeiture awarded all three points and goals to Basake Holy Stars, lifting them to 12th place on the final table with 44 points.

Nations FC, who had originally accumulated 60 points, saw their total reduced to 57, causing them to drop from second to fifth position.

In a statement shared via their official X (formerly Twitter) account, Nations FC acknowledged the decision but made their displeasure clear.

“We acknowledge the Disciplinary Committee’s decision, albeit with disappointment. While we disagree with key aspects of the ruling, we have chosen not to pursue an appeal,” the club posted.

“In our game, doing the right thing doesn’t always guarantee the right outcome. But we remain unwavering in our commitment to fairness, safety, and the values this club stands for.”

The Committee further directed the GFA Prosecutor to investigate the circumstances surrounding the abandonment and prosecute any individuals found culpable.